May 7 (Reuters) - GeoPark Ltd:

* GEOPARK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* GEOPARK LTD QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION UP 28% TO 32,195 BOEPD

* GEOPARK LTD QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 86% TO $123.9 MILLION

* GEOPARK - ADDING IN PRODUCTION FROM NEW ACQUISITION IN ARGENTINA, SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION TO FURTHER INCREASE TO AVERAGE 35,500-36,500 BOEPD