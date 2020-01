Jan 20 (Reuters) - GEORG FISCHER AG:

* ANDREAS KOOPMANN, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 15, 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES YVES SERRA AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOD