Dec 6 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG:

* GF CASTING SOLUTIONS TO DIVEST TWO EUROPEAN AUTOMOTIVE IRON CASTING PLANTS

* 2020 STRATEGIC EBIT MARGIN OBJECTIVES WILL BE INCREASED TO 9-10%.

* TRANSACTION IS PROFIT NEUTRAL.

* BOTH PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION PRICE.