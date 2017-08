July 19 (Reuters) - GEORG FISCHER AG

* H1 SALES INCREASED BY 7% TO CHF 1,992 MILLION, 8% ORGANICALLY‍​

* H1 OPERATING RESULT UP 10% TO CHF 168 MILLION FOR AN 8.4% EBIT MARGIN

* h1 Net Profit Up 12% to Chf 122 Million

* EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR A SALES GROWTH OVER TARGET AS WELL AS A CLEAR INCREASE IN PROFITS Source text - bit.ly/2u91m1N Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)