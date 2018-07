July 18 (Reuters) - GEORG FISCHER AG:

* H1 EBIT INCREASED 24% TO CHF 208 MILLION FOR A 8.7% ROS

* H1 NET RESULT AFTER MINORITIES GREW 27% TO CHF 150 MILLION

* EXECUTION OF STRATEGY 2020 FULLY ON TRACK

* SALES WENT UP 20% DURING FIRST SEMESTER OF 2018 TO CHF 2’396 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)