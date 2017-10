Sept 15 (Reuters) - GEORG FISCHER AG

* GF LINAMAR WINS MAJOR ORDER FOR LIGHTWEIGHT COMPONENTS

* VALUE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF AROUND 300 MILLION US DOLLARS OVER A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS

* MAJOR ORDER CONSISTS OF CROSS CAR BEAMS FOR NEW PICKUP MODEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)