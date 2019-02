BRIEF-Georg Fischer Says FY EBIT Increased By 9 Pct To CHF 382 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG:

* GF GREW AGAIN DOUBLE-DIGIT IN 2018 TO REACH CHF 4’572 MILLION

* FY OPERATIONAL RESULT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 9% TO CHF 382 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITIES OF CHF 281 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% COMPARED TO 2017

* CFO ANDREAS MÜLLER TO SUCCEED YVES SERRA AS CEO IN APRIL 2019

* FOR GF OVERALL, 2020 STRATEGY GROWTH OBJECTIVES REMAIN UNCHANGED AT 3-5%

* OBJECTIVES FOR 2016-2020 STRATEGY HAVE BEEN INCREASED TO 9-10% (FROM 8-9%) FOR ROS AND 20-24% (FROM 18-22%) FOR ROIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)