Sept 27 (Reuters) - GEORG FISCHER AG:

* ‍TO ACQUIRE LEADING SOFTWARE SPECIALIST TO ACCELERATE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION​

* ‍AGREED TO PURCHASE 100 PERCENT OF SHARES OF SYMMEDIA GMBH, BIELEFELD (GERMANY)​

* ‍SYMMEDIA WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT MANAGEMENT FROM ITS BIELEFELD BASE​

* ‍BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS​