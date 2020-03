March 10 (Reuters) - GEORG FISCHER AG:

* GF TO ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INNOVATIVE BRITISH STARTUP COMPANY

* AS PART OF THE AGREEMENT, GF WILL ACQUIRE IN TWO STEPS A 23% MINORITY STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION Source text: bit.ly/39DRHm3 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)