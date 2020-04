BRIEF-Georg Fischer To Reduce Production In Europe Due To Coronavirus

April 2 (Reuters) - GEORG FISCHER AG:

* IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, SEVERAL CUSTOMERS OF GF HAVE REDUCED CAPACITIES OR IN SOME CASES TEMPORARILY CLOSED THEIR FACILITIES

* ADAPTING ITS OWN PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN EUROPE AND INTRODUCING SHORT-TIME WORK WHERE APPLICABLE

* ADDITIONALLY, GF LAUNCHED A COMPREHENSIVE COST MEASURE PACKAGE IN SEVERAL REGIONS

* STRONGLY INCREASED CASH POSITIONS AND A VERY SOLID BALANCE SHEET WILL ALLOW GF TO OVERCOME THESE DIFFICULT TIMES

* CURRENT CORONA PANDEMIC IS OBVIOUSLY AFFECTING GF’S BUSINESS GLOBALLY.

* DECIDED TO PARTIALLY OR TO COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN VARIOUS PLANTS IN EUROPE FOR NEXT WEEKS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS, CEO, EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AS WELL AS SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND MANAGING DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED ON A TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF MONTHLY FIXED COMPENSATION IN RANGE OF 10 TO 20%

* WILL PAY PROPOSED 2019 DIVIDEND OF CHF 25 PER SHARE.

* DOES NOT YET GIVE ANY FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR MID- OR FULL-YEAR PERFORMANCE