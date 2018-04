BRIEF-George Feldenkreis Says On April 26, Feldenkreis And Fortress Credit Advisors Sent Letter To Perry Ellis International

April 27 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* GEORGE FELDENKREIS SAYS ON APRIL 26, GEORGE FELDENKREIS AND FORTRESS CREDIT ADVISORS SENT LETTER TO PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL - SEC FILING

* GEORGE FELDENKREIS SAYS IN LETTER, REAFFIRMING FELDENKREIS’ OFFER TO ACQUIRE PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL IN A “GOING PRIVATE” TRANSACTION

* GEORGE FELDENKREIS - APRIL 26, AMENDED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH PERRY ELLIS TO FACILITATE DISCUSSIONS, DUE DILIGENCE IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSAL