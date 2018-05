BRIEF-George Feldenkreis Sends Letter To Perry Ellis Board

May 23 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* GEORGE FELDENKREIS SENDS LETTER TO PERRY ELLIS BOARD

* GEORGE FELDENKREIS SAYS WILL WITHDRAW OFFER TO ACQUIRE COMPANY IF SPECIAL COMMITTEE REFUSES TO COMMIT TO AN EXPEDITED CONCLUSION OF SALES PROCESS

* GEORGE FELDENKREIS - CALLS ON PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO COMMIT TO CONCLUDING NEGOTIATIONS, ENTER DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT BY MAY 29

* GEORGE FELDENKREIS SAYS OWNS ABOUT 10.8 PERCENT OF PERRY ELLIS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* FELDENKREIS SAYS NOMINATED FOUR DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO PERRY ELLIS' BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING