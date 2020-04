April 30 (Reuters) - George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 82.4 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 6.8 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 19.7 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 115.4 MILLION RGT

* GOT ON 19 APRIL, MINISTRY OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND INDUSTRY’S APPROVAL TO RESUME MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES DURING MCO Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)