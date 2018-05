BRIEF-George Weston Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of C$1.40

May 8 (Reuters) - George Weston Ltd:

* GEORGE WESTON LIMITED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES A 7.7% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND(2)

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.38

* QTRLY SALES $10,744 MILLION VERSUS $10,803 MILLION

* IN Q1 OF 2018, WESTON FOODS RECORDED RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER RELATED COSTS OF $15 MILLION

* IN 2018, ON A FULL-YEAR COMPARATIVE BASIS, WESTON FOODS EXPECTS SALES WILL BE ESSENTIALLY FLAT TO 2017

* IN 2018, ON A FULL-YEAR COMPARATIVE BASIS, WESTON FOODS EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE ESSENTIALLY FLAT TO 2017

* IN 2018 LOBLAW EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $1.3 BILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* IN 2018, ON A FULL-YEAR COMPARATIVE BASIS, WESTON FOODS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $230 MILLION

* FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS TO BE ESSENTIALLY FLAT DUE TO RESULTS OF LOBLAW AND WESTON FOODS