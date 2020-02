Feb 24 (Reuters) - Georgia Healthcare Group PLC:

* GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP - 13.3% Y-O-Y GROWTH IN FULL YEAR REVENUES TO GEL 963.1 MILLION (US$335.8 MILLION/GBP 256.2 MILLION)

* GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP - INTENDS TO RECOMMEND TO SHAREHOLDERS ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF GEL 0.076 PER SHARE

* GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP - FY GROUP EBITDA EXCLUDING IFRS 16 GEL 154.2 MILLION VERSUS GEL 132.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: