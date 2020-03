March 18 (Reuters) - Georgia Healthcare Group PLC:

* GEORGIA HEALTHCARE - GHG PLC CONTINGENCY PLAN FOR COVID-19

* GEORGIA HEALTHCARE - BOARD DECIDED NOT TO RECOMMEND A DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AT THIS STAGE

* GEORGIA HEALTHCARE - GIVEN UNCERTAINTY WITH COVID-19 GROUP IS RECONSIDERING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS