May 19 (Reuters) - Georgia Healthcare Group PLC:

* GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - Q1 10.6% Y-O-Y GROWTH IN REVENUES TO GEL 260.1 MILLION

* GEORGIA HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - Q1 NEAR BREAK-EVEN PROFIT OF GEL 0.1 MILLION, EXCLUDING IFRS 16 LEASE ACCOUNTING IMPACT