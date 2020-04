BRIEF-Georgia Power Announced Reduction In Workforce At Plant Vogtle Units 3 And 4 Expected To Total About 20%

April 16 (Reuters) - Georgia Power Co:

* GEORGIA POWER CO - ON APRIL 15, CO, WORKING AS AGENT OF OGLETHORPE POWER ANNOUNCED REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE AT PLANT VOGTLE UNITS 3 AND 4 EXPECTED TO TOTAL ABOUT 20%

* GEORGIA POWER CO - REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE IS MITIGATING ACTION INTENDED TO ADDRESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PLANT VOGTLE UNITS 3 AND 4 WORKFORCE, CONSTRUCTION SITE

* GEORGIA POWER CO - WORKFORCE LEVELS RESULTING FROM REDUCTION EXPECTED TO LAST INTO SUMMER AS GEORGIA POWER CONTINUES TO MONITOR IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON PROJECT