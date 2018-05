May 7 (Reuters) - Georgia Power Company:

* GEORGIA POWER COMPANY ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $750 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF SENIOR NOTES

* SAYS EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED

* SAYS EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY