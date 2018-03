BRIEF-Georgia Power, Georgia Public Service Commission Reach Settlement Agreement

March 6 (Reuters) - Georgia Power Co:

* GEORGIA POWER SAYS CO, GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT REGARDING RETAIL RATE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM LEGISLATION - SEC FILING

* GEORGIA POWER - AS PER TAX REFORM SETTLEMENT WITH GEORGIA PSC, CO TO REFUND CUSTOMERS TO REFLECT INCOME TAX RATE REDUCTION IMPACT OF TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* GEORGIA POWER - CO WOULD REFUND TO CUSTOMERS $185 MILLION AND $145 MILLION AS A BILL CREDIT FOR CALENDAR YEARS 2018 AND 2019, RESPECTIVELY Source text: (bit.ly/2D3KVFe) Further company coverage: