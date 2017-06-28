FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july

* Georgia power - To allow time for all approvals, the interim assessment agreement has been extended through july 20

* Georgia power -Continues work with project's co-owners to complete a full-scale schedule and cost-to-complete analysis

* Georgia power- Agreement between georgia power and toshiba remains in place and continues to affirm value of toshiba's guarantee at $3.68 billion

* Georgia power - First payment from toshiba under agreement is expected in amount of $300 million in october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

