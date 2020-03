BRIEF-Geovax Provides Update On COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

March 4 (Reuters) - GeoVax Labs Inc:

* GEOVAX PROVIDES UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* GEOVAX - USING ITS GV-MVA-VLP(TM) VACCINE PLATFORM TO CONSTRUCT VACCINE CANDIDATES USING GENETIC SEQUENCES FROM VIRUS RESPONSIBLE FOR COVID-19

* GEOVAX LABS INC - EXPECT A FASTER REGULATORY LICENSURE FOR CO’S COVID-19 VACCINE THAN FOR OTHER, UNPROVEN TECHNOLOGIES

* GEOVAX - IN JAN, ENTERED INTO LOI TO BEGIN COLLABORATION WITH BRAVOVAX, A VACCINE DEVELOPER IN WUHAN, CHINA, TO JOINTLY DEVELOP VACCINE FOR COVID-19