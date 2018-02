BRIEF-Geox FY Net Profit Up At EUR 15.4 Mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - GEOX SPA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 15.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 64.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 74.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER PORTFOLIO FOR SPRING/SUMMER 2018 IN THE MULTI-BRAND CHANNEL SHOWS GROWTH OF 3.5 PERCENT

* EXPECTS “SOLID” GROWTH IN E-COMMERCE CHANNEL TO CONTINUE

* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY IN 2018 TO INCREASE COMPARED WITH 2017

* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.06 PER SHARE

* BOARD APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF UNIT G.R. MI S.R.L. INTO GEOX