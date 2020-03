March 25 (Reuters) - GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 211.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 191.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF € 1.75 PER SHARE

* FY RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 13.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: TO COMMUNICATE ON OUTLOOK FOR FY 2020 WHEN BETTER VISIBILITY ON ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

* END FY CASH FLOW REMAINS AT A HIGH LEVEL AT 47 MILLION EUROS