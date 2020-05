BRIEF-Gerard Perrier Industrie Q1 Revenue Down At 46.6 Million Euros, Reduces Proposed Dividend

May 11 (Reuters) - GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 46.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: A REBOUND IS EXPECTED IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* AFTER GOOD START OF FY, GROUP SUFFERED REPERCUSSIONS OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* DUE TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS, WILL PROPOSE THE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND REDUCED TO 1.50 EUROS COMPARED TO THE 1.75 EUROS PER SHARE INITIALLY ANNOUNCED

* EXPECTS A GRADUAL RECOVERY IN THE ACTIVITY OF THE 3 DIVISIONS FROM 11 BEFORE A MORE SENSITIVE UPTURN IN JUNE

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID AS FROM JUNE 25, 2020, WITH DETACHMENT OF THE COUPON SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 23, 2020

* TURNOVER AND THE RESULTS FOR THE FY 2020 WILL BE LOWER THAN IN 2019

* CASH POSITION IS AT THE SAME LEVEL AS AT 31/12/2019 (EUR 60 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/2WIRUzg Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)