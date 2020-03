March 31 (Reuters) - Geratherm Medical AG:

* FY SALES 19.9 MILLION EUR -7.8 %

* FY EBITDA 2,577 K EUR -8.0 %

* FY EBIT 1,273 K EUR -36.0 %

* FY EAT 546 K EUR -52.7 %

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL 25 CENTS PER UNIT SHARE

* EXPECT SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER REPORTED SALES AND EARNINGS FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR.