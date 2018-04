April 12 (Reuters) - GERATHERM MEDICAL AG:

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND 47 CENTS (2016: 50 CENTS) PER SHARE

* FY EBITDA (EXCLUDING. BRAZIL) EURO 3,114,000, -9.4 %

* FY SALES VOLUME -1.8 % AT EURO 21 MILLION