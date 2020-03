March 16 (Reuters) - GERATHERM MEDICAL AG:

* INCREASE OF PRODUCTION DUE TO CORONA VIRUS

* PRODUCTION OF CLINICAL THERMOMETERS WILL BE INCREASED GRADUALLY FROM 2-SHIFT TO 3-SHIFT-SYSTEM

* CURRENT DEMAND EXCEEDS SUPPLY BY FAR

* ARRANGEMENT WILL BE KEPT UNTIL MID OF 2020, AT LEAST