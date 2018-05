BRIEF-German American Bancorp And First Security Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

May 22 (Reuters) - German American Bancorp Inc:

* GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND FIRST SECURITY, INC. ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

* GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP - FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00 PER FIRST SECURITY SHARE

* GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP - AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN

* GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP - FIRST SECURITY SHAREHOLDERS TO GET FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO 0.7982 SHARES OF CO’S STOCK PER SHARE & CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00/SHARE

* GERMAN AMERICAN - MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT

* GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC - TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE

* GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC - TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MILLION

* GERMAN AMERICAN - EXPECTS TO ISSUE ABOUT 2.0 MILLION SHARES AND PAY ABOUT $31 MILLION CASH FOR ALL SHARES AND OPTIONS OF FIRST SECURITY

* GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP - EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN'S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION