BRIEF-German American Bancorp reports Q4 EPS $0.51

Jan 29 (Reuters) - German American Bancorp Inc:

* GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. (GABC) POSTS 8TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF RECORD ANNUAL EARNINGS & ANNOUNCES 15 PCT CASH DIVIDEND INCREASE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED A 15 PCT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND​

* GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP-‍DURING QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017, NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $25.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2 PCT, COMPARED WITH QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2016​