March 4 (Reuters) -

* GERMAN BANK REGULATOR BAFIN SAYS TAKES RISK SITUATION FROM CORONAVIRUS VERY SERIOUSLY

* GERMAN BANK REGULATOR BAFIN SAYS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH BANKS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MARKETS ACTORS OVER POSSIBLE EMERGENCY PLANS

* GERMAN BANK REGULATOR BAFIN SAYS CONSTANTLY ANALYSING DEVELOPMENTS AND POSSIBLE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL INDUSTRY

Link to statement in German: www.bafin.de/dok/13761892 (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)