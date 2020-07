July 10 (Reuters) - German Cartel Office:

* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE LAUNCHES IN-DEPTH PROBE INTO PLANNED PURCHASE OF UP TO 101 REAL SITES FROM SCP RETAIL BY KAUFLAND

* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED REQUESTS FOR APPROVAL OF PURCHASE OF FURTHER REAL SITES

* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE SAYS IS IN TALKS WITH SCP, FOOD RETAIL COMPANIES INTERESTED IN PURCHASE OF REAL SITES