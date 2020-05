May 5 (Reuters) - German lab association ALM:

* WEEKLY CAPACITY FOR CORONAVIRUS PCR TESTS RISES TO 740,000 AT PARTICIPATING LABS

* PARTICIPATING LABS CONDUCTED 48,147 CORONAVIRUS ANTIBODY TESTS IN 18TH CALENDAR WEEK (VERSUS 56,297 BEFORE)

* PARTICIPATING LABS CONDUCTED 271,137 CORONAVIRUS TESTS IN 18TH CALENDAR WEEK (VERSUS 292,472 BEFORE) (Berlin Speed Desk)