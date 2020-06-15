Company News
June 15, 2020 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany takes 300 mln eur stake in vaccine developer CureVac

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Germany will take a stake of about 23% in unlisted biotech firm CureVac by backing a 300 million euro ($337 million) capital increase to fund the company’s further development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The move was agreed with SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp - who is an early backer and owner of a stake of more than 80% in CureVac - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Hopp said in an online media briefing.

Reuters earlier reported that a state investment had been agreed.

$1 = 0.8896 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below