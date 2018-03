March 28 (Reuters) - GERMAN HIGH STREET PROPERTIES A/S :

* FY REVENUE EUR 5.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT EUR 11.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND FOR 2017

* EXPECTS 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND VALUE ADJUSTMENTS IN RANGE OG EUR 1.8-2.1 MILLION

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF EUR 5.0 MILLION‍​