Nov 30 (Reuters) - German High Street Properties A/S :

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 PRE-TAX PROFIT EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* EXPECTS PRE-TAX RESULT FOR FY2017 IN RANGE BETWEEN EUR 1.7 - 2.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)