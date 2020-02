Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG outlook:

* SUBSTANTIAL SALES GROWTH IN 2020

* 2020 INCREASE IN SALES OF 10-13% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES (WITHOUT CONSOLIDATION OF DANAHER)

* UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN AT 27.5% (UP FROM 27.1%) Source text: bit.ly/38FdtFM Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)