June 16 (Reuters) - German laboratory association ALM:

* PARTICIPATING LABS ANALYSED 278,410 SARS-COV-2 PCR TESTS LAST WEEK

* PARTICIPATING LABS ANALYSED 48,509 COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTS

* LAB CAPACITY FOR COVID-19 DIAGNOSTICS AT AROUND 900,000 PER WEEK Source text in German: bit.ly/3fqVRjK (Berlin Speed Desk)