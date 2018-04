April 30 (Reuters) - GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA :

* CHANGES TERMS OF EXISTING SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* TO BUY BACK UP TO 250,000 OWN SHARES WITH PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO 500,000 EUR BETWEEN 2.05-15.06

* PRICE/SHARE NOT TO EXCEED NOR FALL BELOW CLOSING STOCK MARKET PRICE PER SHARE BY MORE THAN 5%