April 20 (Reuters) - GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA :

* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES BUYBACK OF OWN SHARES THROUGH THE STOCK EXCHANGE

* TO BUY BACK UP TO 250,000 OWN SHARES WITH A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 500 THOUSAND

* FULL VOLUME OF SHARE BUYBACK CORRESPONDS TO 2.1% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* BUYBACK WILL TAKE PLACE BETWEEN MAY 1 AND JUNE 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)