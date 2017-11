Nov 1 (Reuters) - GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA :

* SELLS ITS REMAINING STAKE IN CRX MARKETS‍​

* WITH SALE, REALIZES PROCEEDS OF NEARLY 400K EUR AND INTERNAL RATE OF RETURN OF AROUND 47% P. A. Source text - bit.ly/2ht2dnj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)