Dec 8 (Reuters) - GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA:

* GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA: SHAREHOLDERS WILL BENEFIT FROM THE VOLUNTARY WAIVER OF A PART OF THE MANAGEMENT FEE ALSO IN 2018

* ‍VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTOR STILL HAS NO PLANS FOR A CAPITAL INCREASE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)