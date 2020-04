BRIEF-Germany Did 260,000 Coronavirus Tests Last Week, Weekly Capacity at 640,000 – ALM Association

April 21 (Reuters) -

* ASSOCIATION OF GERMAN CERTIFIED LABS (ALM) SAYS 260,024 CORONAVIRUS TESTS WERE CARRIED OUT IN GERMANY BY MEMBER LABS IN THE WEEK OF APRIL 13-19, DOWN FROM 294,406 THE WEEK BEFORE

* POSITIVE RATE WAS 6.8% IN THE WEEK OF APRIL 13-19, DOWN FROM 8.2% THE WEEK BEFORE - ALM

* LAB CAPACITY IN GERMANY UNDER IDEAL CONDITIONS IS NOW ABOUT 640,000 CORONAVIRUS TESTS PER WEEK, UP FROM ABOUT 600,000 LAST WEEK – ALM

* ALM SAYS TESTING ACTIVITY WILL LIKELY INCREASE AGAIN AS LOCKDOWN MEASURES ARE GRADUALLY EASED

* LAB CAPACITY OF ABOUT 640,000 CORONAVIRUS TESTS PER WEEK TAKES INTO ACCOUNT AVAILABLE CHEMICAL REAGENTS – ALM ASSOCIATION