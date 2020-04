April 2 (Reuters) -

* GERMAN FINANCIAL REGULATOR SAYS AS OF 1 APRIL 2020, IT WILL REDUCE COUNTERCYLICAL CAPITAL BUFFER RATE FROM 0.25 PERCENT TO 0 PERCENT

* DEVELOPMENTS IN THE WAKE OF THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN GERMANY AND THE MEASURES NECESSARY TO CONTAIN THE PANDEMIC CAN AFFECT FINANCIAL STABILITY

* THE CURRENT RISK SITUATION IS COUNTERED BY DECREASING THE COUNTERCYCLICAL CAPITAL BUFFER (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)