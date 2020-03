March 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s BDB Banking Association:

* SHOULD NOT RULE OUT ABANDONING DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR 2019 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* GERMANY’S BDB BANKING ASSOCIATION SEES SUCH THOUGHTS ABOUT DIVIDENDS POSITIVELY

* GERMANY’S BDB BANKING ASSOCIATION IN THAT WAY BANKS MAKE ANOTHER CONTRIBUTION TO REMAINING ABLE TO PERFORM FOR THEIR CLIENTS (Berlin Speed Desk)