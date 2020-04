BRIEF-Germany's Condor Says We Are In Talks About State Aid Because Of The Effects Of The Coronavirus Crisis

April 13 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group plc:

* GERMANY’S CONDOR SAYS WE ARE IN TALKS ABOUT STATE AID BECAUSE OF THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* GERMANY’S CONDOR SAYS WE CAN CONFIRM THAT PGL HAS INFORMED US THAT IT INTENDS TO CANCEL THE PURCHASE

* GERMANY’S CONDOR SAYS WE ARE CURRENTLY IN TALKS WITH PGL TO DEFINE POSSIBLE CONDITIONS FOR A WITHDRAWAL

* CONDOR SAYS WE ARE ALSO EXAMINING HOW WE WILL ASSERT OUR CLAIMS UNDER THE SIGNED PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

* CONDOR SAYS OUR FLIGHT OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL - AS FAR AS POSSIBLE DUE TO THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS