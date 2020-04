April 2 (Reuters) -

* GERMANY’S STATE DEVELOPMENT BANK KFW SAYS WE HAVE RECEIVED 2,432 APPLICATIONS FOR CORONAVIRUS AID WITH TOTAL VOLUME OF 9.8 BILLION EUR

* GERMANY'S STATE DEVELOPMENT BANK KFW SAYS WE EXPECT NUMBER, VOLUME OF CORONAVIRUS AID APPLICATIONS TO RISE SIGNIFICANTLY IN COMING WEEKS