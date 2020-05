BRIEF-Geron Announces Plans For Imetelstat Phase 3 Clinical Trial In Myelofibrosis

May 21 (Reuters) - Geron Corp:

* GERON ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR IMETELSTAT PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN MYELOFIBROSIS AND OTHER UPDATES

* GERON - COMPLETION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT FOR ONGOING IMERGE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN LOWER RISK MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES (MDS) IS EXPECTED Q1 2021

* GERON CORP - PLANS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN REFRACTORY MYELOFIBROSIS WITH OVERALL SURVIVAL AS A PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* GERON CORP - PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN REFRACTORY MYELOFIBROSIS EXPECTED TO OPEN FOR SCREENING AND ENROLLMENT IN Q1 2021

* GERON CORP - REVISED OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE OF $70 - $75 MILLION FOR 2020

* GERON CORP - FDA DID NOT OBJECT TO CO’S PROPOSED IMETELSTAT DOSE AND SCHEDULE OF 9.4 MG/KG EVERY THREE WEEKS

* GERON CORP - EXPECTS TO ENGAGE OVER 150 SITES TO PARTICIPATE IN GLOBAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN REFRACTORY MF

* GERON CORP - NOW PLANS TO COMPLETE PATIENT ENROLLMENT BY END OF Q1 OF 2021 IN IMERGE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN LOWER RISK MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES