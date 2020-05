BRIEF-Geron Corp Announces The Pricing Of Its Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

May 22 (Reuters) - Geron Corp:

* GERON CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF ITS PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS

* GERON CORP - COMBINED OFFERING PRICE TO PUBLIC OF EACH SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AND ACCOMPANYING WARRANT IS $1.30

* GERON CORP - COMBINED OFFERING PRICE TO PUBLIC OF EACH PRE-FUNDED WARRANT AND ACCOMPANYING WARRANT IS $1.299

* GERON CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS PUBLIC OFFERING TO FUND SOME TRIALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)