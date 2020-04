BRIEF-Geron Corp Expects Spending In 2020 Will Be Lower Than $70 To $75 Mln Previously Guided

April 2 (Reuters) - Geron Corp:

* GERON CORP - NO LONGER EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN IMERGE PHASE 3 TRIAL

* GERON CORP - NO LONGER EXPECT TO COMMENCE PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN HIGH RISK MDS AND AML BY END OF 2020

* GERON CORP - EXPECT SPENDING IN 2020 WILL BE LOWER THAN $70 TO $75 MILLION PREVIOUSLY GUIDED.

* GERON CORP - EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION REGARDING ANY POTENTIAL LATE-STAGE DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR MF BY MID-YEAR 2020.

* GERON CORP - RE-EVALUATING ITS NEAR-TERM HIRING PLAN.